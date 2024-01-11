He said Obaseki, who vowed to fight godfatherism when he was seeking a reelection is now a political godfather in the state.

Shaibu, who is one of the frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Edo, said Obaseki had on many occasions commended and described him as the best deputy governor.

In a statement by his media aide, Ebomhiana Musa, the deputy governor accused Obaseki of fighting him.

“This is the same Governor that has issued me several commendation letters till date, that I am the best Deputy Governor any Governor will wish to have because of my efficiency, transparency and accountability.

“Anyone who says I betrayed the governor is not correct. We all agreed as a Group to fight godfathers — even the Governor pledged to fight godfatherism in the state, and said he should be dealt with if he turns around and attempts to play the role of a godfather,” he said.

Shaibu further said he supported Obaseki’s second-term ambition with all his resources because he hates oppression.

The deputy governor said, “Because I hate oppression, I staked my relationship (with Oshiomhole). That relationship, I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki and in supporting him, even as deputy governor who does not have any line financially, through my friends and others, I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structure, all my vehicles and finances including how we got the ticket of PDP, I contributed financially.”