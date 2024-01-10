Philip Shaibu feels betrayed after supporting Obaseki with all his resources

Shaibu lamented that in his support for Obaseki’s second-term ambition, he staked his relationship with someone he regards as a father.

He said despite all he did, the governor is considering another governorship aspirant to become the next governor of the state.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, Shaibu maintained that he expended his earnings, political structure and vehicles to support Obaseki’s re-election because he hates oppression.

“Because I hate oppression, I staked my relationship. That relationship, I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki and in supporting him, even as deputy governor that does not have any line financially, through my friends and others, I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structures, all my vehicles and finances including how we got the ticket of PDP, I contributed financially both in naira and dollars and I discovered I was even duped.

“So, If I say betrayal, it is an understatement. I feel very hurt and betrayed because I sacrificed my personal earnings and entitlement just to have the system working,” he said.

He further said the people of Edo State need to elect someone who knows the job as their next governor, rather than experimenting with another newcomer like Obaseki.