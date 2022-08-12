RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Alimikhena leads scores of APC members to PDP in Edo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Chief Philip Shaibu, on Friday received scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo North into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Representatives of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) receiving umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin on Friday.
Representatives of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) receiving umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin on Friday.

They said they were leaving the APC as a result of alleged injustice against the senator, who was denied a return ticket to the Upper Chamber, losing to former governor Adams Oshiomole.

At the reception in Benin, Shaibu said he was elated to reunite with the people, with whom he had shared political journey in the past.

The deputy governor said the defection was a beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North and the state as a whole in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“You’re welcome to the PDP; together we will change the face of Edo North and the state in general.

“This is definitely a reunion to rescue the country. While I am very excited today, the aspect that gladdens my heart most is the invitation to Edo North to witness a tsunami of defection that will coast PDP to victory at all levels of government come 2023,” he said.

Representatives of the defectors from the six local government areas that made up the district said they wished to join Alimikhena in the PDP due to his unmatched achievements.

They said their coming to the PDP was to seek refuge and the beginning of good things in the party.

They assured that their entrant into the party had signified an end to the APC and resounding victories in the subsequent elections in the area.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike is not challenging outcome of PDP presidential primary – Gana

Wike is not challenging outcome of PDP presidential primary – Gana

BUA, others' growth evidence of correctness of our policies – Buhari

BUA, others' growth evidence of correctness of our policies – Buhari

FG inaugurates committee to review IPPIS, others over irregularities

FG inaugurates committee to review IPPIS, others over irregularities

Senator Alimikhena leads scores of APC members to PDP in Edo

Senator Alimikhena leads scores of APC members to PDP in Edo

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Group wants Lalong punished over reference to Pope

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Group wants Lalong punished over reference to Pope

Group launches initiative to sentisitize Nigerians on governance

Group launches initiative to sentisitize Nigerians on governance

Gov Lalong visits Dariye, says Plateau rejoices over his release

Gov Lalong visits Dariye, says Plateau rejoices over his release

APC Chieftain lauds Faleke’s appointment as Presidential Campaign Secretary

APC Chieftain lauds Faleke’s appointment as Presidential Campaign Secretary

Bayelsa spends N3.52bn on debt service to commercial banks in May

Bayelsa spends N3.52bn on debt service to commercial banks in May

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi