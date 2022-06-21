Ahmad Lawan took part in senatorial primaries, APC Chairman confirms

Newsmen had reported that Lawan was listed as the APC candidate for Yobe North senatorial district for the 2023 general election.

The development came amid the refusal of Bashir Machina, who won the APC primaries for the senatorial district, to step down for Lawan.

Best to public knowledge, Lawan had obtained the APC nomination forms to vie for the presidential ticket of the party. He also obtained the nomination forms for the senatorial seat.

However, the senate president, failed to clinch the party’s presidential ticket, losing to the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Machina insisted that he would not withdraw from the senatorial race since he got the votes of delegates in an unopposed election.

The signed list of candidates forwarded by the APC to INEC showed Lawan being listed as the party’s senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

The name of the Senate President was also uploaded on INEC’s server by the ruling party alongside other senatorial candidates across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Reacting, Machina vowed to seek legal redress over the attempt to steal his mandate, adding that he would never step down for Lawan.

Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday, June 20, 2022, Adamu said Lawan participated in the party’s senatorial primaries.

On how Lawan emerged as the party’s senatorial candidate, the APC chairman said: “Don’t get yourself in the court of law. Is it that you were told or they are saying it?

“I don’t have time for negativity. I don’t just have time for that. If you face me with positives, I have time for all of that. I will stand here and answer all of your questions.

“I cannot respond to every speculation, particularly when they are negative, especially when they are by mischief makers.

“Is there any law that says when you contest an election and lost, you shouldn’t contest another one?

“Go and find out from the person who is responsible for organising the primaries. I have done my bit. I do know, in my honour, that he did participate within the timeline.”