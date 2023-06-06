Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers
With a unanimous decision, the Senate granted speedy approval to Tinubu's proposal for 20 special advisers
Recommended articles
President Tinubu's letter, although lacking specific names, outlined his intention to establish a team of 20 special advisers. The contents of the letter were disclosed during the session, capturing the attention of the senators.
Following the reading of the letter, the upper legislative chamber wasted no time in responding to the president's request. With a unanimous decision, the Senate granted speedy approval to Tinubu's proposal, demonstrating their support for the president's strategic vision.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers
LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway
Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal
Plateau councillors fault suspension by Gov Mutfwang, describe move as illegal
Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency
APC governors endorse Abbas, Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker
Bandit attacks leave 37 dead in Sokoto, Gov Aliyu vows action
FG, Labour to meet June 19 on subsidy implementation framework
Obi, LP tender more documents in evidence against Feb. 25 presidential election
ADVERTISEMENT