Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Ima Elijah

With a unanimous decision, the Senate granted speedy approval to Tinubu's proposal for 20 special advisers

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

President Tinubu's letter, although lacking specific names, outlined his intention to establish a team of 20 special advisers. The contents of the letter were disclosed during the session, capturing the attention of the senators.

Following the reading of the letter, the upper legislative chamber wasted no time in responding to the president's request. With a unanimous decision, the Senate granted speedy approval to Tinubu's proposal, demonstrating their support for the president's strategic vision.

