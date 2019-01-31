Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that the illegal rigging of the 2019 general elections will be an invitation to war in the country.

While speaking during the party's presidential campaign rally in Delta State on Thursday, January 31, Secondus warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to rig the election under the directive of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, "Today, by your mandate, we warn INEC, and we believe there are good people in INEC. We know that government is pressurising INEC to rig this election. If they rig this election, they are looking for war. If they want peace, they should not rig this election."

He further warned security agencies not to collude with the electoral umpire to rig the elections to prevent unrest in the country.

"We know there are good people there, protecting lives and property. We believe that they would obey the constitution, not to break it like Mr. President is breaking our laws. If they break it, what are they looking for? War," he said.

The PDP chairman called on Nigerians to vote for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and stop President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC from a second term victory.

2019 presidential race

Even though the February 16 election has been billed as a keen contest between Atiku and Buhari they both face competition from 70 others.

Some of the other candidates include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Peoples Trust (PT) and many more.