SDP Deputy Governorship candidate declares support for Sanwo-Olu

She said that the decision followed a thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including the SDP.

“We reached the decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, experience, manifestos and broad acceptance across the state.

“There is no doubt that Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Quadri Hamzat’s combination stand head and shoulder above the rest.

“We cannot sacrifice the various landmark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking,” she said.

According to her, Sanwo-Olu’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all budding politicians.

She said that her team had observed at a close range Sanwo-Olu’s campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.

The candidate said that Sanwo-Olu’s had delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

Animashaun added: “It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of COVID-19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing and science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Bola Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.

“It is worthy of note that some of the circumstances that threw up a temporary Labour Party relevance are being addressed speedily.”

According to her, Sanwo-Olu’s message of GREATER LAGOS RISING reverberates with all and sundry.

“We can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-Olu a governor who is resolutely committed to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead.”

“Lagos State is too important to be entrusted into hands of ill-prepared, opportunistic and inexperienced political neophytes.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development.

“From the foregoing and many more, I, Animashaun, wish to formally step down as the deputy governorship candidate of SDP and declare my support for the ruling APC candidates,” she said.

She urged all her supporters to vote massively on Saturday for Gov. Sanwo-olu and his deputy Hanzat.