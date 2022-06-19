SDP, ADP vow to challenge Oyebanji's victory in court over vote buying

Similarly, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle, the candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the election, said that the victory of Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the just concluded election was “tainted with vote buying and corruption”.

The SDP candidate said that the results, as declared by INEC, did not reflect the true decision of the people, lamenting that the process was allegedly marred by financial inducement.

Ajayi, who said he refused to sign the election results said; ”We are rejecting the results, because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters.

“As a result, we will definitely challenge outcomes of these results in the court of law for posterity and generations coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”

NAN recalls that the gubernatorial election took place on June 18 in all the local government areas of the state.

All efforts to speak with SDP candidate, Chief Segun Oni proved abortive as he was not allowed to see or speak with anyone.

Elebute-Halle, in a statement signed on her behalf by Mr Femi Eponlolaye, the State Chairman of the party in Ado-Ekiti, condemned the snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying and harassment of her party members.

According to her, political thugs and members of a party in Ado-Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Ilasa-Ekiti, among other areas, attacked supporters of my party.

“The victory of Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the just concluded governorship election, ordinarily would have been accepted by me, if the election had not been fraught by electoral malpractices.

“In spite of various sensitisation programmes and media publicity against vote buying, the APC, PDP and SDP actually promoted and encouraged corruption, both at the grassroots and the state levels.

“Though, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pronounced Oyebanji as the winner of this election, I, Kemi Elebute-Halle, hereby reject the results of this election.

“It was not credible, neither was it free nor fair. His APC thugs destabilised my strongholds across the state, attacked our members, snatched and destroyed our ballot boxes.

“All those votes, including those obtained by PDP, will be cancelled at the tribunal.

“I want to use this medium to urge my followers not to be discouraged about the outcome of the election.

“We shall continue to promote our great party, the ADP,” she said.

Elebute-Halle, however, urged the international observers, the security agencies and INEC to continue to sensitise Ekiti electorate against vote buying that has eaten deep into the electoral process.