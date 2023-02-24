ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has described the upcoming Feb. 25 general elections as a milestone in the nation’s democratic development.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Adeleke said this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo.

Adeleke therefore every eligible citizen to actively participate in the exercise which he said would go a long way in deciding the nation’s future.

“My good people of Osun state, the general election is here and we have a patriotic duty to actively join the electioneering process.

“Your vote is your power and your ticket to securing good governance for yourselves and our future generation. Our government has declared today a public holiday.

“All eligible voters must take up their voting cards and get set for the historical elections tomorrow”, the governor said.

Adeleke said that electoral authorities have provided an enabling environment for the conduct of free and fair elections.

According to him, security agencies have also mobilised to protect citizens as they exercise their constitutional rights.

“Let me use this medium to warn against electoral violence. Security agencies are under strict instruction to clamp down on hoodlums and agents of violence.

“I have equally instructed service commanders to arrest thugs wherever they may be. This election must be held under a peaceful atmosphere. Democracy is about choice, not killing and maiming.

“I urge all of us as agents and lovers of democracy to make Osun state the most peaceful throughout this election period and beyond.

“We are peace loving people and we must remain so, now and all the time”, Adeleke said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

