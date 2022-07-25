RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He said they are placing religion above human capacity.

Sat Guru Mahara Ji asked president Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as an adviser because other religious leaders have failed. (Premium Times)
Sat Guru Mahara Ji asked president Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as an adviser because other religious leaders have failed. (Premium Times)

The Leader of One Love Family and the Living Perfect Master, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, has described those criticising the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as ignorant.

Recommended articles

He said they are placing religion above human capacity.

Guru spoke at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, while fielding questions from the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola after paying homage to the monarch as part of the sect’s 42nd anniversary activities.

He said: “Religion has not helped this country in any form and if anybody disagrees with me, such a person should point at what religion has done for us in terms of development. Or, are we saying Nigerians are not religious enough? What is important is what a particular person can do, for now, what we need is performance.”

Asking those expressing fears about the Muslim-Muslim ticket to calm down, he said: “We have been subjected to different kinds of sentiments which led to the fears being expressed by the critics.

“But, what we need under the coming dispensation is a leader that would ensure that our various institutions work accordingly. If all the institutions are allowed to function according to the law of the land, the issue of how one worships his or her God would not arise. There won’t be suspicion or threat of insecurity occasioned by religious conflict.”

He insisted it was not mere coincidence that his appearance anniversary coincided with the enthronement of Oba Balogun as 42nd Olubadan.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

Ortom finally declares support for Atiku after criticising PDP publicly

Ortom finally declares support for Atiku after criticising PDP publicly

Amaechi alarms bribery of delegates at APC presidential primary weeks after

Amaechi alarms bribery of delegates at APC presidential primary weeks after

Garba Shehu, Atiku gave me documents to use against Obasanjo – Sowore

Garba Shehu, Atiku gave me documents to use against Obasanjo – Sowore

Tariff hike: Tribunal fixes Sept. 6 for judgment in suit against MultiChoice

Tariff hike: Tribunal fixes Sept. 6 for judgment in suit against MultiChoice

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

Education ministry shuts down FG colleges amidst threats

Education ministry shuts down FG colleges amidst threats

Bakers to increase price of bread, reduce production in C’ River

Bakers to increase price of bread, reduce production in C’ River

Trending

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached . (Tribune)

2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Davido in a PDP agbada. [TheWhistler]