Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

He said they are placing religion above human capacity.

Guru spoke at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, while fielding questions from the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola after paying homage to the monarch as part of the sect’s 42nd anniversary activities.

He said: “Religion has not helped this country in any form and if anybody disagrees with me, such a person should point at what religion has done for us in terms of development. Or, are we saying Nigerians are not religious enough? What is important is what a particular person can do, for now, what we need is performance.”

Asking those expressing fears about the Muslim-Muslim ticket to calm down, he said: “We have been subjected to different kinds of sentiments which led to the fears being expressed by the critics.

“But, what we need under the coming dispensation is a leader that would ensure that our various institutions work accordingly. If all the institutions are allowed to function according to the law of the land, the issue of how one worships his or her God would not arise. There won’t be suspicion or threat of insecurity occasioned by religious conflict.”