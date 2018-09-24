Pulse.ng logo
Saraki storms Osun meets SDP candidate, Omisore ahead of re-run

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki meets Omisore

 

(Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

Senate President Bukola Saraki has met with Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

This was made known in a statement issued on Twitter by the Senate President.

The move is aimed at getting Omisore to align forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke.

Following INEC’s declaration that the election which held in Osun on Saturday, September 22, 2018, there will be a re-run on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Omisore agrees to work with PDP

According to Saraki, the SDP candidate has agreed to work with the PDP to ensure victory during the re-run elections.

The Senate President said “I thank Sen. Iyiola Omisore (@iyiomisore) for the warm reception he and his people gave me and members of my entourage in Ile-Ife today.

“We have agreed to work together because our goals are the same. We all want good governance in Osun State. Over the next 24 hours, we will work out the details.

“Our discussion will definitely be useful for the growth of democracy in our country; the development of Osun State and its people; as well as for future engagements among political players.”

Saraki, who is also the chairman of the PDP Presidential Council on Osun State Gubernatorial Election, had earlier faulted the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the election results were inconclusive.

