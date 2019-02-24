Senate President, Bukola Saraki, will not return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly after losing his re-election bid to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to his APC opponent in all four local councils in the senatorial district with the final result standing at 123,808 votes to his own 68,994.

According to the results announced by INEC, Oloriegbe beat Saraki with 15,932 votes to 11,252 in Asa; 30,014 votes to 14,654 in Ilorin East; 26,331 votes to 13,013 in Ilorin South; and 51,531 votes to 30,075 in Ilorin West.

Saraki served as Kwara State governor for two terms between 2003 and 2011 when he was first elected to the Senate before he was elected Senate President after winning re-election in 2015.