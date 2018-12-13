news

Today, Senate President Bukola Saraki attends the unveiling of Donald Trump's strategy for Africa .

Saraki is joined at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC by the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Honourable Nnenna Ukeje.

Trump's strategy for Africa appears to be more focused on checking the influence of China and Russia in the continent.

Both countries have began to foster partnerships with African governments by rendering economic assistance. In Kenya, China has improved infrastructure through railway construction.

A Chinese-built railway inaugurated in the year 2017, is reportedly the east African country's biggest project since its independence in 1963.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, the U.S National Security Advisor John Bolton says the presence of China and Russia in Africa is hindering his country's access to the continent.

"The predatory practices pursued by China and Russia stunt economic growth in Africa, threaten the financial independence of African nations, inhibit opportunities for US investment, interfere with US military operations and pose a significant threat to US national security interests," the Daily Mail UK confirms Boton's statement at the Heritage Foundation.

A senior analyst at the Center for American Progress, Blaine Johnson has urged the U.S to focus on promoting American values on human rights and strengthening democracy rather than on its rivals.

"In our engagement in Africa, we need to provide a contrast with China and Russia, based on who we are and what we value.

"The U.S. should compete in Africa by doing what's consistent with American values and not engaging in some realpolitik," Johnson is quoted in a report published by NBC News on Monday.