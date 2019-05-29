Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken the oath of office to become the new governor of Lagos State.

The former Lagos commissioner was sworn in at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, to replace Akinwunmi Ambode.

Obafemi Hamzat, also a former Lagos commissioner, was sworn in as the state's deputy governor during the inauguration ceremony.

Sanwo-Olu, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored the highest number of votes in the March 9 governorship election to emerge victor over his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates on the ballot.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest between the two, Sanwo-Olu beat Agbaje with a margin of 533,304 votes. He won in all 20 local government areas of the state with 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,141 votes.