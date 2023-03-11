Sanwo-Olu deserves second term — Former Presidential aspirant

“Many Lagosians are getting better feel from his (Sanwo-Olu) direct interactions and humble disposition to issues that bother them and his offer of solutions to myriad of these issues.

“Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued to assure Lagosians of their safety and secured living irrespective of tribe, ethnic or religious affiliations before, during and after elections.

“He has promised a Lagos that is on the Rise. Lagos will get better developed with Sanwo-Olu,” the APC chieftain said.

According to him, Sanwo Olu has utilised funds generated to create a Lagos that is better than where he met it.

He said that Sanwo Olu had established industrial hubs across Lagos State “some of which President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated earlier in the year”.

Osifo said that Sanwo-Olu’s Imota Rice Mill project remained a functioning value chain job creating enterprise which was conceived and delivered.

“Economic improvements have been recorded in and outside Lagos by Sanwo Olu with rice paddy production.

“Sanwo-Olu has developed transportation structures and infrastructure through road construction and rehabilitation, improvements in water and marine transport, continuation and completion of Lagos rail transport.

“Sanwo-Olu Olu pushed for and got approval for the commencement of construction of a new airport in Lekki Epe environ,” he said.

Osifo said that Sanwo Olu’s impact in education was also commendable, saying that his administration had also transformed tertiary institutions in the state

According to him, his government has transformed colleges to universities with full accreditation by the National Universities Commission.

The chieftain said: “Sanwo-Olu has improved health facilities and provided new innovations in the sector.

“Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot forget the timely intervention of Lagos State Governor in the COVID-19 health pandemic and how it was controlled by the state with the Incident Commander in the fight against COVID-19 in Lagos and by extension Nigeria.

“Sanwo Olu has done so much that cannot be enumerated easily.

‘I believe Sanwo-Olu should be given a second chance to consolidate and bring about new development that will make Lagos not only the cynosure of all eyes but an international centre for excellence in all spheres of human and environmental improvements.”

Osifo also called on voters to reelect Gov. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Gov. Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Sen. Uba Sanni (Kaduna APC Gubernatorial Candidate) among other candidates, including APC’s house of assembly candidates in various states.