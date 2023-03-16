ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers State: ADC suspends guber candidates, Tonte Ibraye, Tonto Dike

Ima Elijah

The ADC has not yet commented on how this suspension will affect their electoral prospects in Rivers State.

ADC Rivers state candidates
ADC Rivers state candidates

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) announced the suspension of its Governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonte Ibraye, and his running mate, Tonto Dike, as well as several other party members, including Ode Lawrence-Gbagire, Eke Iheanyi-Eugene, Deinma Emmanuel, Luckyman Egila, and Hamza Victor-Chukere.

Recommended articles

In a statement jointly signed by the State Chairman of the party, Leader Sampson, the Deputy Chairman, Alali Ikpoemugh and the state Secretary, Gabriel Patterson-Unyeowaji, the suspension follows recommendations by the state disciplinary committee which was also ratified by the state working committee of the party.

Why they were suspended: The statement, issued on Thursday, March 16, 2023, also revealed that the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Ibraye since his emergence, “has created more division in the party, especially with his endorsement of a presidential candidate alongside his running mate and their “co-travellers.”

The statement also said the governorship candidate of ADC and his running mate, did not show any commitment to their campaign for the forthcoming governorship election, alleging that they worked against the senatorial district candidate in their areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called on members of the public to take note, as the suspended individuals do not have the right to speak for the party.

What you should know: The announcement, made on March 16, 2023, comes just two days before the scheduled Governorship and state assembly elections, which are set to take place on Saturday, March 18.

The ADC has not yet commented on how this suspension will affect their electoral prospects in Rivers State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers State: ADC suspends guber candidates, Tonte Ibraye, Tonto Dike

Rivers State: ADC suspends guber candidates, Tonte Ibraye, Tonto Dike

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

2023 Elections: AIG assures security in Adamawa, Taraba

2023 Elections: AIG assures security in Adamawa, Taraba

7 surprising facts about LP's Lagos State deputy governor candidate

7 surprising facts about LP's Lagos State deputy governor candidate

Again, GRV condemns ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’ narrative ahead of election

Again, GRV condemns ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’ narrative ahead of election

2023 Elections: Police warn election troublemakers in Kano State

2023 Elections: Police warn election troublemakers in Kano State

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Boko Haram: Zulum donates 6 surveillance vehicles to troops, civilian JTF

Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and many more face anxious wait for UEFA Champions League draws

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event