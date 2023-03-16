Rivers State: ADC suspends guber candidates, Tonte Ibraye, Tonto Dike

In a statement jointly signed by the State Chairman of the party, Leader Sampson, the Deputy Chairman, Alali Ikpoemugh and the state Secretary, Gabriel Patterson-Unyeowaji, the suspension follows recommendations by the state disciplinary committee which was also ratified by the state working committee of the party.

Why they were suspended: The statement, issued on Thursday, March 16, 2023, also revealed that the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Ibraye since his emergence, “has created more division in the party, especially with his endorsement of a presidential candidate alongside his running mate and their “co-travellers.”

The statement also said the governorship candidate of ADC and his running mate, did not show any commitment to their campaign for the forthcoming governorship election, alleging that they worked against the senatorial district candidate in their areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called on members of the public to take note, as the suspended individuals do not have the right to speak for the party.

What you should know: The announcement, made on March 16, 2023, comes just two days before the scheduled Governorship and state assembly elections, which are set to take place on Saturday, March 18.