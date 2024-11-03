ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis caused by control of state resources, Fubara opens up

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads for over a year over disagreements on the leadership of the state political structure.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

The Governor disclosed this while addressing the congregation of Omega Power Ministries, Worldwide during the 51st Birthday of the General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, and the 18th Anniversary of the church.

The event was held at the church's headquarters located in Mbodo, Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Fubara reassured Rivers residents of his commitment to utilise the state resources judiciously for the betterment and overall interest of the people.

He appealed to the church not to relent in its prayers for his administration to remain focused with a view to achieving the purpose of governance in the State.

“There is a reason for this crisis, and that reason is the control of the resources of Rivers State. Rivers State resources belong to you (the people), and we will make sure that the resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of Rivers State.

“What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us. Let us not lose focus because we know the devil is always at war to derail people in governance.

“Continue to pray for us because what is most important is the interest of the people here, and I believe that with your prayers, we will not lose focus and the purpose of governance will be achieved in Rivers State,” he said.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
The Governor praised the General Overseer of OPM Worldwide, Apostle Chinyere for his philanthropic works and contributions to humanity.

While stating the level of decadence in public amenities he met on assumption of office, Fubara, lauded the cleric for the various educational programmes in the ministry aimed at providing children with the requisite vocational and technical knowledge needed for future employment.

“I want to commend you for what you are doing. Life is not about taking. What is important in life is giving, and anybody who believes that it is only taking, the person won’t go far in life.

“For all you are doing for humanity, God will continue to strengthen you. You don’t know what you are doing, but those of us who are outside understand your contributions to humanity.

“Look at what you just showed me here. How many of our schools are still functioning to provide that level of training? They are no longer there! We met a dead system which we are trying to revive. But you are doing it as a private person. Why won’t God bless you?,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

