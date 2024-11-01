Rivers Verdict: CJN told to evoke immediate judicial reform in Fubara, Wike feud

In a statement released on Thursday, October 31, the NDF condemned a troubling trend of “conflicting and compromised judicial rulings,” alleging that actions by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s associates threaten both the judiciary's credibility and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The NDF’s Spokesperson, Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, highlighted recent court orders, including a controversial directive halting monthly allocations to Rivers State from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It’s disturbing that such an order was issued on a matter still under deliberation,” the statement read.

The group expressed deep concerns over how these orders jeopardise essential services, stating, “Health clinics, schools, and public safety resources now hang in the balance—all because of one man’s vendetta.”

The NDF cautioned that continued exploitation of the judiciary could lead to severe repercussions for the nation, warning that “the Nigerian judiciary’s integrity is at stake.”

They emphasised that depriving Rivers State of critical funds could endanger lives, particularly among vulnerable communities reliant on government services.

Pointing to recent violence during local government elections, the NDF noted the risk of further unrest, stating, “This is a pathway to anarchy,” and citing potential resurgences of militant activities reminiscent of the Niger Delta insurgency.

The NDF urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to investigate recent judicial decisions and uphold the judiciary’s independence, free from political influence.