Rivers Allocation: Tinubu accused of plot to remove Governor Fubara

Segun Adeyemi

Caution has been raised that any attempt to destabilise Rivers State would be met with fierce resistance from its people.

Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Frank described a recent Federal High Court ruling that seized the state's monthly allocations as part of a "sinister scheme" to force Fubara into the APC or oust him from office.

"This is why the President has remained mute despite the gross violation of the Constitution by the courts and police in Rivers state," Frank said in a statement.

He claimed that Tinubu's anger stems from Fubara's refusal to join the APC, following advice from former Governor Nyesom Wike, who allegedly informed Tinubu that Fubara's leadership could jeopardise his 2027 presidential ambitions.

READ ALSO: Rivers Verdict: CJN told to evoke immediate judicial reform in Fubara, Wike feud

Frank warned, "All security agencies and federal government institutions are against Fubara because they have been directed to ensure that Fubara succumbs to the President's wishes."

He cautioned that any attempt to destabilise Rivers State would be met with fierce resistance from its people.

Frank urged the international community to intervene, stating, "A stitch in time saves nine. Let the international community step in now before the crisis boils over."

READ ALSO: Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

He underscored that any harm to Fubara or the state could have broader implications, affecting the operations of International Oil Companies in the Niger Delta region.

He called for unity among the people of Rivers, asserting, "The people are solidly behind him."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

