Rivers Assembly screens and confirms 4 commissioner nominees from Fubara

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner nominees include; Dr Israel Ngbuelu, Evans Bipi, Otamiri Ngubo and Benebo Anabraba.

The Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, announced during plenary that the governor forwarded a letter containing four names for screening and confirmation.

The House Leader, Sokari Good-boy, said that three of the nominees were former members of the house, “who served diligently during their tenure” as lawmakers. He, therefore, urged his colleagues to allow the trio to take a bow and go.

ADVERTISEMENT