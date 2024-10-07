ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Assembly screens and confirms 4 commissioner nominees from Fubara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker advised nominees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the development of the state.

Rivers Assembly [Africa Daily News]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner nominees include; Dr Israel Ngbuelu, Evans Bipi, Otamiri Ngubo and Benebo Anabraba.

The Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, announced during plenary that the governor forwarded a letter containing four names for screening and confirmation.

The House Leader, Sokari Good-boy, said that three of the nominees were former members of the house, “who served diligently during their tenure” as lawmakers. He, therefore, urged his colleagues to allow the trio to take a bow and go.

The house, however, screened the fourth nominee before confirming all of them. The speaker later announced their confirmation and advised them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the development of the state.

