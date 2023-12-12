Rivers APC wants Wike to join party

Its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, remarked while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt in reaction to the defection of the 27 lawmakers into the party from PDP.

Okocha, who is also the State Representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), expressed joy over the steps taken by the defectors.

He said that the party had been communicated to officially by the defectors, which made the defection true and not a rumour.

Okocha commended the lawmakers for their bold steps in defecting to APC, saying that the remaining four members in the house cannot be equated to the 27 members.

On whether or not the reason for defection was to prepare grounds for Wike to defect to APC, he said, "I don’t think so."

"Whatever their reason is, when they get to the bridge they will cross it.

"Wike is a politician whose name shakes and echoes in the society; so nobody can think or say for him if he will defect to APC or not.’’

Okocha said that the party in the state needed Wike to join it to assist it, adding, "We are not begging him to join; in 2023. he immensely aided the victory of APC in the state.”

On claims that Wike will be in PDP till 2027 to aid its victory as he did for APC in 2023, Okocha said, "The party did not firmly see him do that."

"The best thing we are asking him to do is to come and join the APC because it is the government in power.”

On whether or not the lawmakers’ defection was a plan to impeach the sitting Gov. Fubara, Okocha said that the impeachment of a governor was not a one-day affair or a coup.

He explained that the defectors did not tell him if their defection was to impeach the governor and as such, could not speak for them on that ground.

Okocha explained. "If the state governor has decided to give vent to the four persons over above the 27 persons, then you know that it is a complete anatomy and would not be tolerated by anybody.”

He said the state had gone past the era of 16 members being above 19 members like in the previous regime.

Okocha said that the defectors allegedly confided in him that there was no good governance in the state.