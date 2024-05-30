Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Justice Charles Wali of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt division, issued the order in the PHC/1512/CS/2024 case.

The lawsuit, brought forward by Victor Oko Jumbo and two other lawmakers who are loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, also includes the Governor himself, the State’s Attorney General, and the State’s Chief Judge as defendants.

Each of these individuals holds a major role in the state's governance and their inclusion in the suit adds to its complexity and importance.

Issuing the interlocutory injunction, according to Channels TV, Justice Wali ordered that “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/ sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Old Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is at this moment made restraining the 26th to the 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever, interacting with the 1st to 25th defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

As a result of the court's ruling, the legislative positions of the defendants have been declared vacant, effective from December 13, 2023.

This decision, pending the resolution of the main legal case, has significant implications for the functioning of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the political landscape of the state.