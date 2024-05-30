ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Segun Adeyemi

As a result of the court's ruling, the legislative positions of the defendants have been declared vacant, effective from December 13, 2023.

Hon. Martin Amaewhule [Facebook]
Hon. Martin Amaewhule [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Justice Charles Wali of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt division, issued the order in the PHC/1512/CS/2024 case.

The lawsuit, brought forward by Victor Oko Jumbo and two other lawmakers who are loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, also includes the Governor himself, the State’s Attorney General, and the State’s Chief Judge as defendants.

Each of these individuals holds a major role in the state's governance and their inclusion in the suit adds to its complexity and importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issuing the interlocutory injunction, according to Channels TV, Justice Wali ordered that “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/ sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Old Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is at this moment made restraining the 26th to the 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever, interacting with the 1st to 25th defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

As a result of the court's ruling, the legislative positions of the defendants have been declared vacant, effective from December 13, 2023.

This decision, pending the resolution of the main legal case, has significant implications for the functioning of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the political landscape of the state.

The court has scheduled a mention for July 1, 2024, for further proceedings.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

Governor Namadi invests over ₦5 billion to enhance food security in Jigawa

Governor Namadi invests over ₦5 billion to enhance food security in Jigawa

Minimum wage: FG, Labour, others to begin fresh negotiation today

Minimum wage: FG, Labour, others to begin fresh negotiation today

PDP unveils updated Edo guber election campaign council, led by Gov Fintiri

PDP unveils updated Edo guber election campaign council, led by Gov Fintiri

Governor Radda set to curb poverty in Katsina with ₦3.4bn support for SMSEs

Governor Radda set to curb poverty in Katsina with ₦3.4bn support for SMSEs

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River House of Assembly [Daily Post Nigeria]

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Bola Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje. [Facebook]

Ganduje parley northcentral APC stakeholders, drums support for Tinubu

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure

Fresh trouble in LP as Edo executives suspend Abure for anti-party activities

Murtala Ajaka and Usman Ododo. [Facebook]

Ajaka vs Ododo: Tribunal to decide winner of Kogi guber polls Monday, May 27