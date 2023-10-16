ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

Ima Elijah

Governor Akeredolu recently returned to the country after an extended medical vacation abroad.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state [Credit: THISDAYLIVE]
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state [Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

Recommended articles

The ultimatum demands that the governor either promptly resumes office at the Government House in Akure or tenders his resignation.

Earlier, PDP members took to the streets to express their deep concerns regarding the governor's prolonged absence from office.

However, their protests were met with a response from security forces, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who thwarted the planned processions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition's persistence, undeterred by physical barriers, has found a new platform online, where party members are rallying under the hashtag #ResumeOrResign.

Adding a touch of irony, the Ondo PDP Vanguard shared a post featuring Governor Akeredolu's picture with a caption that read: "If found, kindly return to Alagbaka Government House of Office!"

Governor Akeredolu recently returned to the country after an extended medical vacation abroad.

While he convened meetings with his appointees and cabinet members in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, he has conspicuously refrained from resuming his duties in Akure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prolonged absence has fuelled speculations about his health, with concerns mounting over his ability to fulfil his gubernatorial responsibilities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here, we uncover the stories of politicians whose careers now have the shadow of forged certificates scandals.

5 Nigerian politicians who have had certificate forgery controversies

Professor Wole Soyinka [Books Live]

Wole Soyinka was rusticated from University of Ibadan – Obaseki

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance