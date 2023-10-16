Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

The ultimatum demands that the governor either promptly resumes office at the Government House in Akure or tenders his resignation.

Earlier, PDP members took to the streets to express their deep concerns regarding the governor's prolonged absence from office.

However, their protests were met with a response from security forces, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who thwarted the planned processions.

The opposition's persistence, undeterred by physical barriers, has found a new platform online, where party members are rallying under the hashtag #ResumeOrResign.

Adding a touch of irony, the Ondo PDP Vanguard shared a post featuring Governor Akeredolu's picture with a caption that read: "If found, kindly return to Alagbaka Government House of Office!"

Governor Akeredolu recently returned to the country after an extended medical vacation abroad.

While he convened meetings with his appointees and cabinet members in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, he has conspicuously refrained from resuming his duties in Akure.

