Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The revenue generation is important for the development of infrastructure in the FCT.

The committee also emphasised the importance of leveraging his experience and network to boost revenue generation for funding the FCT’s infrastructure development. Rep Muktar Betara stated this at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja on Thursday.

He urged committee members to dedicate themselves to realising President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and fulfilling the trust placed in them by FCT natives and residents. He said the committee’s oversight responsibilities encompassed various agencies and aspects related to the FCT administration and development.

Betara highlighted the need for increased revenue generation, stating that Abuja was losing revenue but added that the committee will support the minister. The chairman said this would ensure that he gets more revenue for the development of infrastructure in the FCT.

He urged the FCT authorities to adopt efficient practices, such as sending notifications for vehicular renewals and facilitating the processing of title documents for estates in Abuja. The lawmaker also urged property owners to promptly pay ground rent for undeveloped land to avoid sanction.

Rep Saidu Abdullahi expressed the committee’s commitment to working towards restoring the capital’s former glory. Rep Regina Akume (APC-Benue) said that demolition of illegal structures illegal structures in the FCT should be slowed down, considering the challenges faced by the less privileged individuals.

The Permanent Secretary, FCT, Adesola Olusade, who represented the minister urged the committee to work on bills related to the city’s development and decongestion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

