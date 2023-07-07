ADVERTISEMENT
Reps investigate NURTW chairman over alleged ₦5m health insurance scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

A petition submitted against him was referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.

Prof-Tajudeen-Ibikunle-Baruwa, NURTW Chairman (Credit: Tribune Online)
Prof-Tajudeen-Ibikunle-Baruwa, NURTW Chairman (Credit: Tribune Online)

The ₦5million was meant to facilitate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for HIS for members of the union. The resolution was passed following the adoption of a petition by Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) at the plenary in Abuja, titled: "Public Petition against the National Chairman of NURTW."

The petitioner, Pastor Samuel Oyeterun, had alleged that the NURTW Chairman collected ₦5 million for facilitation of MoU for HIS for members of the union.

"I am writing to request for your kind intervention in the matter between myself and NURTW, chairman concerning a proposal to handle HIS for members of his union.

"Upon agreement, I effected two tranches of payment of the 5 million based on a request from him to facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)."

He however said that since the payment of the money, on August 4 and September 30, 2022, Baruwa neither signed the MOU nor gave any opportunity to meet with him on the proposal.

He said following Baruwa’s antics, he was left with no option than to appeal to the speaker to use his good office to prevail on him to do the needful as quickly as possible, adding that his creditors were on his neck.

The petition was therefore referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action line with extant legislative rule.

