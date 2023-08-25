Reps investigate committee on ₦1.017trn SWF, sits behind closed door

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media covered the sitting of the committee on Wednesday. However, when it reconvened on Friday, a member of the committee told newsmen who were ready to continue with the coverage that their presence was no longer required.

Kuye said told the newsmen that the committee favoured conducting the investigative hearing behind closed doors.

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) protested against the presentations of Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday.

Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, the Managing Director NSIA told the committee during its first sitting on Aug. 23 it invested in schools and constructed some classrooms in primary schools across LGA in the country.

Reacting to the statement, the President of ALGON, Mr Kolade Alabi, denied knowledge of any projects being executed through the NSIA across the 774 LGAs.

“You have spoken well about schools but our own jurisdiction is primary schools; we have not seen a single school you built at the LGA level.

He demanded that the details of beneficiaries of various projects reeled out by the MD of NSIA, adding that “none of the projects to the best of our knowledge can be seen or felt at the LGA.

“They have spoken well in partnership with the communities but my question is how can you partner with the communities without LGA.

“They have spoken well about health delivery but the one that is within the limit of the LGA is primary healthcare’’, he said.

He said the NSIA investment was to state government-owned hospitals and not LGA hospitals.

“You have talked about 13,500 affordable houses but to who? Who would be the beneficiary,” asked.

Also, the Director-General of Nigeria Governor Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, represented by Mr Lateef Shitu, Executive Director, Strategy and Research, confirmed NSIA President’s statements describing LGAs as appendages of state governments.

However, some concerned lawmakers and stakeholders expressed displeasure over the flagrant abuse of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as regards the administration of local governments.

