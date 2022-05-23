RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rep Ogbeide-Ihama picks PDP ticket for Edo South at Senate

Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama (PDP- Oredo) has won the party’s ticket for Edo South Senate seat at the National Assembly, after Sunday’s primaries.

Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama (TheNewsNigeria)

Mr Moses Izobo, the returning officer gave the results on Monday in Benin, saying that Ogbeide-Ihama scored 177 votes out of the 178 cast to pick the ticket.

He said 245 delegates were expected at the election, out of which 178 were accredited.

Speaking Ogbeide-Ihama attributed the victory to God and the desire of his constituency for a better and more effective representation.

“I have served well at the House of Representatives and my people have decide to promote me to the senate.

“I thank God for the leadership of the PDP, the delegates as well as all the monitors and observers for a smooth and peaceful exercise,” he said.

