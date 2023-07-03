Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

He said that the street lights would help lit up the entire constituency and ensure no one lurked in the dark to perpetrate crime and criminality within the area. Atu said that he had found out that light scared all forms of darkness and helped to check any negativity anyone intended to embark on.

According to him, “I have started the projects in three major streets in Ugwuaji community and soon will extend it to every part of my constituency.”

The lawmaker said he intended to empower the youth of the constituency by opening two tech-hubs, one each in the two council areas making up the constituency.

He said that the tech hubs would facilitate the learning of all forms of modern computer and technology, which included computer training, digital soft skills, digital marketing, digital graphic design and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.

He said that the tech hubs would ensure that youths were equipped with modern skill that would help them get modern and international jobs; thus, will be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the constituency.

“I am assuring my constituents of quality and people-oriented representation as well as give my people a voice in the 10th national assembly.

“Even as I have gone ahead to be the first lawmaker to move a motion in the 10th National Assembly as it concerns ‘the need to urgently address the growing threat of gully erosion at New Market/Ugwu-Onyemma.

“The Speaker of the House of Representative Mr. Tajudeen Abbas graciously appointed me a member of House Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda.

“I hope to do more and ensure that my people’s aspiration and need are presented at the national level and beyond, where possible,” he assured.

Atu, who is a member of Labour Party, noted that he would also be focusing on agriculture and education to boost the socio-economic and human capital status of his constituents.

He said that he would vote overwhelmingly for increased budgetary allocation to education and agriculture to boost, empower and engage more youths.

‘With the removal of subsidy on petroleum subsidy, the Federal Government is expected to channel resources to education, health, economy, security and other critical area.

“I support subsidy removal, only if there are clear timelines for visible interventions that will drastically change the life of every Nigerian. The timeline must be achievable and verifiable.

“Let me assure you all and those watching at home that I shall give scholarships to indigent students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions,” he said.

On the thanksgiving service held at Assemblies of God Church, Ugwuaji, the representative noted that it was not easy getting to the House of Representatives as he was confronted by many challenges.

“However, I owe by emergence at the Green Chamber to God and I came to thank the Almighty for the favour done to me and numerous constituents that will benefit from my quality and people-oriented representation.

“I also came to thank my supporters, followers and entire constituents, after the church service during the civic reception, for their faithfulness and believe in me as well as their enormous sacrifice during our struggle,” he added.

Dr Okwudiri Ekwe, said that he had known Atu for over 25 years as a man of truth and principle, adding “I sincerely believe that he will keep to his campaign promises and deliver on them”.

Ekwe, who is a lecturer in the Mass Communication Department of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, said that with what he had done within the few days in 10th National Assembly, “it is clear that Atu meant business”.

Dignitaries that attended the reception included former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji; Sen. Kelvin Chukwu, representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone and all House of Representatives members in Enugu State.