Adeyanju urges Tinubu to appoint young Nigerians as Ministers

Adeyanju emphasised the importance of selecting individuals under the age of 40 for these ministerial positions, rather than former governors, whom he considered a waste of valuable slots.

Taking to Twitter, the socio-political activist expressed his opinion, urging the newly inaugurated President to avoid assigning young people to insignificant roles. Adeyanju firmly stated that the appointment of nine young Nigerians, out of the total 36 available slots, would contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic government.

He further clarified that these ministerial positions should be granted to individuals under 40, highlighting that the time for the older generation, including himself, had passed.

