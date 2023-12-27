ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

Ima Elijah

He departed at the age of 67, leaving a legacy of service and a significant void in Nigerian politics.

APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 [Punch]
APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 [Punch]

Recommended articles

The President described Akeredolu as a "fearless brother" and a "towering figure" who championed justice and tirelessly advocated for a secure Nigeria.

President Tinubu, in a statement released to the public, shared his heavy heart over the loss of his dear friend and confidant. The President's full statement reads:

I MOURN MY FEARLESS BROTHER, ROTIMI AKEREDOLU: PRESIDENT TINUBU

ADVERTISEMENT

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and confidant, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Today, I find myself tasked with the difficult duty of penning a tribute and singing a dirge for a departing soul, and it becomes even more challenging in our African culture when the departed is a younger person.

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was not merely a governor but a beloved brother, confidant, political soulmate, and a towering figure in our nation. His life's work moved our country towards equity, fairness, and justice through his unwavering advocacy against all forms of injustice, utilizing the law as a senior advocate, Attorney General of Ondo State, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and Governor of Ondo State.

In the face of challenges that gripped our nation, Rotimi stood as a strong voice in the wilderness, urging a reconsideration of our security architecture for a safer Nigeria. His unyielding advocacy played a pivotal role in the establishment of the local police in the South West.

Rotimi Akeredolu was a man of ideas and action. During his six years as Governor, he served the people of Ondo State with absolute loyalty, dedication, and forthrightness. His legacy lives on in the hundreds of kilometers of roads, numerous schools, and healthcare facilities he provided. In times of darkness, such as the tragic incident on June 5, 2022, when 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed, Rotimi's leadership qualities shone brightly as he guided his people through an agonizing period.

My personal journey with Rotimi began as joint members of the progressive family. We fought battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. Rotimi's courage and commitment were evident during our legal battles to reclaim stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses. Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. I extend my condolences to his wife, Betty, and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend, ally, and associate; he was a brother and soulmate. His death is a blow to our governing APC and the progressive family, and we are diminished by it.

In this time of grief, I hope that Governor Aiyedatiwa will hold steadfast to the vision of governance left by this towering political leader.

The late Governor Akeredolu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at a German hospital, succumbing to the battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer. He departed at the age of 67, leaving a legacy of service and a significant void in Nigerian politics.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

Governor Akeredolu died in Germany due to complications from prostate cancer

Governor Akeredolu died in Germany due to complications from prostate cancer

Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

3 reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar

3 reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar

FCCPC slams $110m fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria for multiple violations

FCCPC slams $110m fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria for multiple violations

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nasiru Gawuna and Abba Yusuf [Channels Television]

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

The PDP has outlined the costs for various forms. [The Cable]

PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 [Punch]

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu