President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

The President described Akeredolu as a "fearless brother" and a "towering figure" who championed justice and tirelessly advocated for a secure Nigeria.

President Tinubu, in a statement released to the public, shared his heavy heart over the loss of his dear friend and confidant. The President's full statement reads:

I MOURN MY FEARLESS BROTHER, ROTIMI AKEREDOLU: PRESIDENT TINUBU

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and confidant, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Today, I find myself tasked with the difficult duty of penning a tribute and singing a dirge for a departing soul, and it becomes even more challenging in our African culture when the departed is a younger person.

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was not merely a governor but a beloved brother, confidant, political soulmate, and a towering figure in our nation. His life's work moved our country towards equity, fairness, and justice through his unwavering advocacy against all forms of injustice, utilizing the law as a senior advocate, Attorney General of Ondo State, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and Governor of Ondo State.

In the face of challenges that gripped our nation, Rotimi stood as a strong voice in the wilderness, urging a reconsideration of our security architecture for a safer Nigeria. His unyielding advocacy played a pivotal role in the establishment of the local police in the South West.

Rotimi Akeredolu was a man of ideas and action. During his six years as Governor, he served the people of Ondo State with absolute loyalty, dedication, and forthrightness. His legacy lives on in the hundreds of kilometers of roads, numerous schools, and healthcare facilities he provided. In times of darkness, such as the tragic incident on June 5, 2022, when 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed, Rotimi's leadership qualities shone brightly as he guided his people through an agonizing period.

My personal journey with Rotimi began as joint members of the progressive family. We fought battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. Rotimi's courage and commitment were evident during our legal battles to reclaim stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States.

Today, we mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses. Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. I extend my condolences to his wife, Betty, and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend, ally, and associate; he was a brother and soulmate. His death is a blow to our governing APC and the progressive family, and we are diminished by it.

In this time of grief, I hope that Governor Aiyedatiwa will hold steadfast to the vision of governance left by this towering political leader.