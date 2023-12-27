ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo passes on at 67

Ima Elijah

The news of Governor Akeredolu's passing comes amidst a series of health challenges.

Rotimi Akeredolu was first elected governor in 2017
An official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed to Pulse Nigeria the 67-year-old governor breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

On December 13, the governor commenced on another medical leave to attend to his prolonged illness. The disclosure was made in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, who emphasised the governor's commitment to prioritising his health and complete recovery before resuming his official duties.

During Akeredolu's absence, the deputy governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, assumed the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity, as outlined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Before his recent leave, the governor had returned to office in September, after an extended medical leave abroad that started in June. However, his unclear health status created political tension as he continued to run the affairs of Ondo State from his home in Ibadan, Oyo state's capital.

The remote work arrangements strained relations between Akeredolu's supporters and Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, leading to attempts to impeach the deputy governor both before and after Akeredolu's departure.

