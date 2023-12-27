BREAKING: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo passes on at 67

An official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed to Pulse Nigeria the 67-year-old governor breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The news of Governor Akeredolu's passing comes amidst a series of health challenges.

On December 13, the governor commenced on another medical leave to attend to his prolonged illness. The disclosure was made in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, who emphasised the governor's commitment to prioritising his health and complete recovery before resuming his official duties.

During Akeredolu's absence, the deputy governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, assumed the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity, as outlined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Before his recent leave, the governor had returned to office in September, after an extended medical leave abroad that started in June. However, his unclear health status created political tension as he continued to run the affairs of Ondo State from his home in Ibadan, Oyo state's capital.