Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday night, enjoined all television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

President Buhari had on Feb. 14 broadcast to the nation prior to the aborted Feb. 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday shifted the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Feb. 23.

The governorship, house of assembly, FCT area council elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9.