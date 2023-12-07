Power Minister, Adelabu dumps Accord Party, rejoins APC

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Adelabu defected from the APC to join the governorship race in Oyo State on the platform of the Accord Party.

But in a letter dated December 6, 2023, Adelabu announced his intention to return to his former party.

In the letter addressed to the state chairman and leaders of the party in Oyo State, Adelabu said his return to the APC would be declared on Friday, December 15, 2023, at a ceremony to be held at the APC Secretariat in the Oke-Ado area of Oyo State.

The letter reads in part, “I hereby write to notify the State Executive and leaders of All Progressive Party Congress (APC), Oyo State, of my intention to officially announce my return to our Great Party at a ceremony to be held at the Party Office in Oke-Ado on 15th December, 2023. I want this ceremony to be anchored by the State Executive with all Local Government Party Chairmen and Leaders in attendance.

“You will recall that I left the party alongside my faithful and loyal followers at the peak of the crisis rocking the party emanating from the manner the state congress and consequently the primary elections were administered. However, having consulted with our National Leaders and National Executive, I have decided to return to the Party. My first demonstration of this was a courtesy visit to the Party National Chairman where we agreed on the imperatives of my return to the party.

“As a serving Minister of Power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Tinubu led Administration, I look forward to a robust working relationship with the State Executive, Party Leaders and entire party members towards achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President and the party at large, and in particular, in installing an APC-led Government at the state level in 2027 for an unprecedented development of Oyo State.”