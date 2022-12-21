ADVERTISEMENT
Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

Ima Elijah

Anyone buying PVC is embarking on effort in futility. It is an effort in futility. Futility exercise..."

INEC dissociates self from scammers issuing fake employment letters.
INEC dissociates self from scammers issuing fake employment letters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that anyone buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections is wasting his or her time, energy and resources.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye said this at a training for journalists organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in collaboration with the INEC in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

What Okoye said: Okoye who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of the gender department, Ndidi Okafor while addressing the gathering said the only reason why many people will not vote during the elections is identity theft.

He insisted that anyone buying PVCs is embarking on an exercise in futility.

He said journalists play critical roles in deepening democracy, hence the training at a time Nigeria is approaching another general election.

Okoye said:Anyone buying PVC is embarking on effort in futility. It is an effort in futility. Futility exercise.

“It is not possible to snatch ballot boxes and ballot papers again. It is because of technology. The only reason why some people will not vote is identity theft. What we are dealing with is the fingerprint and the face.

“So, if your finger did not match, then your face must match. If your fingerprint did not match and your face did not match, then you cannot vote, that means you are not the owner of the PVC. That is identity theft.

“Because media is a stakeholder, a critical stakeholder for that matter. So, I want to appeal to you the media, you are a stakeholder.

“Let me say it again, the only reason why some people will not vote during the elections is identity theft. So, we enjoin you to be part of this education to sensitise the public. We need you to ensure accurate reportage”.

Meanwhile: INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats will be needed to convey personnel and sensitive materials to the various polling units in the 2023 general elections.

This is as he assured Nigerians of the timely arrival of materials and personnel on election day.

Ima Elijah
