Peter Obi's phone allegedly stolen at Election Petition Court

Ima Elijah

That golden moment in court between Peter Obi and Ade Omole.
Peter Obi attended the court proceedings alongside his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie. Throughout the day's events, they remained present and engaged in the hearing. After the conclusion of the court's proceedings regarding his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Obi noticed that his mobile phone was missing.

As of the time of this report, it remains uncertain whether Obi has been able to recover his phone.

In the case marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, Obi and his party are seeking the nullification of Tinubu's election. Their grounds for the petition include alleged substantial non-compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the guidelines set forth by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election.

