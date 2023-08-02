Peter Obi's phone allegedly stolen at Election Petition Court

Peter Obi attended the court proceedings alongside his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie. Throughout the day's events, they remained present and engaged in the hearing. After the conclusion of the court's proceedings regarding his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Obi noticed that his mobile phone was missing.

As of the time of this report, it remains uncertain whether Obi has been able to recover his phone.

