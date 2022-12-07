ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi salutes Gov Uzodimma’s leadership style

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday extolled the leadership style of Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, describing him as a good man.

Peter Obi and Uzodimma (NextEdition)
Peter Obi and Uzodimma (NextEdition)

Obi shared the compliments when he met Uzodimma at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport while visiting Imo on his campaign tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is contained in a release signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Obi, who arrived at the airport before Uzodimma, said he waited for the latter upon hearing that he was already airborne, as a sign of respect for the Imo governor.

” Your Excellency, I had to stay back to greet you because I learnt you were already on the way coming. You are a good man and I owe you that honour to wait to greet you. I really appreciate,” Obi said.

An excited Uzodimma, however, thanked Obi for the compliments and wished him well.

It would be recalled that Uzodimma had recently said that all political parties interested in campaigning at any government-owned facility in Owerri, the Imo capital, were welcomed as approval for such would not be withheld from them.

He further directed relevant approving authorities in the state to grant the request of any of the political parties to use any facility of their choice for their campaign rally.

The Labour Party happened to be the first .

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses suit challenging Tinubu’s candidacy

Court dismisses suit challenging Tinubu’s candidacy

Adeleke denies withdrawing N5bn from Osun accounts

Adeleke denies withdrawing N5bn from Osun accounts

Peter Obi salutes Gov Uzodimma’s leadership style

Peter Obi salutes Gov Uzodimma’s leadership style

ICPC gives update on D’Banj’s arrest [FULL STATEMENT]

ICPC gives update on D’Banj’s arrest [FULL STATEMENT]

HURIWA: New CBN withdrawal limits policy can’t work

HURIWA: New CBN withdrawal limits policy can’t work

Reps propose 6 months jail term for parents who dump newly born babies

Reps propose 6 months jail term for parents who dump newly born babies

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’