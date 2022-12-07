Peter Obi salutes Gov Uzodimma’s leadership style

This is contained in a release signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Obi, who arrived at the airport before Uzodimma, said he waited for the latter upon hearing that he was already airborne, as a sign of respect for the Imo governor.

” Your Excellency, I had to stay back to greet you because I learnt you were already on the way coming. You are a good man and I owe you that honour to wait to greet you. I really appreciate,” Obi said.

An excited Uzodimma, however, thanked Obi for the compliments and wished him well.

It would be recalled that Uzodimma had recently said that all political parties interested in campaigning at any government-owned facility in Owerri, the Imo capital, were welcomed as approval for such would not be withheld from them.

He further directed relevant approving authorities in the state to grant the request of any of the political parties to use any facility of their choice for their campaign rally.