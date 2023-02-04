Peter Obi promises to change the country for the better

He pledged to reform Nigeria back from consumption to production.

The LP candidate assured that the country would be restored when the most qualified candidates with character, trust, and competence were elected.

He maintained that the 2023 general elections must be based on character and not on tribe.

“We will offer you a new Nigeria and also secure and unite the country.

“Let no one deceive you with religion or tell you it is their turn. Just vote people that understand governance.

“I am not contesting as an Igbo man, a south-easterner, but as a Nigerian who is most qualified and competent to revive the country,’’ Obi said.

He commended the people of Ebonyi for their solidarity and support for the Labour Party.

He urged the electorate to vote for Mr. Edward Nkwegu, the gubernatorial candidate of LP in Ebonyi to build a better nation.

In his remarks, National Chairman of Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, appreciated the people of Ebonyi for their show of solidarity, support, and commitment to the party.