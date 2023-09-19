Peter Obi mourns the untimely passing of Mohbad

Mohbad, a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 and was laid to rest in a somber ceremony in his hometown of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The shocking news of Mohbad's demise has sent shockwaves through the nation, particularly among the youth, who have been deeply affected by the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

Disturbing videos depicting the rapper being mistreated by his former music label executives emerged on social media, intensifying public outrage.

Peter Obi expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of the promising young artist. He called upon the government and law enforcement agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Mohbad's tragic passing, leaving no stone unturned in uncovering the truth.

Obi emphasised, "On behalf of my family, I condole with the mother and entire family of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad, over his painful demise. I know how difficult it is for parents to lose a child, especially one with such a promising future as his."

He continued, "I urge the government and the security agencies to probe the circumstances that led to his untimely demise and to leave no stone unturned in unravelling the circumstances surrounding his death. With his demise, the nation has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry."