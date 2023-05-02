Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

The commitment was made at the 15th Founders' Day lecture over the weekend. During the lecture, Fayemi gave a speech on "Sub-National Governance: The Ekiti State Example" and promised to establish the School of Policy Implementation at the institution, as well as become the first lecturer once it is completed.

Chief James Ibori, a visitor to the University, asked Obi to join Fayemi as a lecturer upon the completion of the policy school. Obi agreed to help establish it and become a visiting professor.

Lessons from Ekiti State

Fayemi cited examples from his time as Ekiti State governor and urged political office holders to ensure balance when making appointments, avoiding the selection of those who will become liabilities to the government.

He stated that all political appointees must be strongly connected to their communities, regardless of whether they are technocrats or core politicians.

Beyond Partisanship

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, called on political office holders to look beyond political partisanship, tribal affiliations, and religious inclinations in their efforts to contribute to societal development.