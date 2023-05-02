The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Ima Elijah

Obi to join Fayemi as a lecturer upon the completion of the policy school.

Obi and Fayemi attend Western Delta University founder's day [Unknown]
Obi and Fayemi attend Western Delta University founder's day [Unknown]

Recommended articles

The commitment was made at the 15th Founders' Day lecture over the weekend. During the lecture, Fayemi gave a speech on "Sub-National Governance: The Ekiti State Example" and promised to establish the School of Policy Implementation at the institution, as well as become the first lecturer once it is completed.

Chief James Ibori, a visitor to the University, asked Obi to join Fayemi as a lecturer upon the completion of the policy school. Obi agreed to help establish it and become a visiting professor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayemi cited examples from his time as Ekiti State governor and urged political office holders to ensure balance when making appointments, avoiding the selection of those who will become liabilities to the government.

He stated that all political appointees must be strongly connected to their communities, regardless of whether they are technocrats or core politicians.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, called on political office holders to look beyond political partisanship, tribal affiliations, and religious inclinations in their efforts to contribute to societal development.

Despite belonging to different political parties, Obi, Ibori, and Fayemi came together to celebrate their shared love for education and its impact on national development.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause”

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video