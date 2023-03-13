ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi insists 2023 presidential election worst in Nigeria's history

Ima Elijah

If you look at the last election, it is probably the worst election..."

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), maintains that the 2023 presidential election was the most egregious election in the history of the country.

Obi made the statement on Monday, March 13, 2023, when he appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

In Peter Obi's words: If you look at the last election, it is probably the worst election, considering in this particular republic, the 2022 electoral law which was meant to improve our overall election process and continued and consistent promises by the chairman of INEC that this is going to the best thing that will happen to Nigeria.”

Meanwhile: Following its dissatisfaction with the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, the legal team of the Labour Party has arrived at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja to inspect materials. READ MORE

