BREAKING: 60-man Labour Party team storm INEC

Ima Elijah

The court granted Labour Party permission to obtain access to all confidential materials utilised by INEC...

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja held a meeting with the 60-member legal team representing the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

What you should know: It was reported that the court of appeal has granted Obi and the Labour Party permission to obtain access to all confidential materials utilised by INEC during the previous presidential election.

What the meeting is really about: According to emerging reports the gathering is currently underway at the national headquarters of the INEC officials. The purpose of this meeting is to initiate the examination of the electoral materials that were utilised in the controversial presidential election that took place on February 25th.

What to expect: The head of the legal team, Livy Uzoukwu is expected to brief journalists after the meeting.

A Monday throwback you need: In 2019, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), was the Lead Lawyer, in the Atiku/PDP Election Petition. He was supported by 18 other SANs including Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Chris Uche, Emeka Etiba, Mike Ozekhome, Eyitayo Jegede, Maxwell Gidado, and many other lawyers.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

