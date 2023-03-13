BREAKING: 60-man Labour Party team storm INEC

What you should know: It was reported that the court of appeal has granted Obi and the Labour Party permission to obtain access to all confidential materials utilised by INEC during the previous presidential election.

What the meeting is really about: According to emerging reports the gathering is currently underway at the national headquarters of the INEC officials. The purpose of this meeting is to initiate the examination of the electoral materials that were utilised in the controversial presidential election that took place on February 25th.

What to expect: The head of the legal team, Livy Uzoukwu is expected to brief journalists after the meeting.