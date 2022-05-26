Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

“Peter Obi has dumped rogue PDP. He’s reportedly heading to join rogue Labour leaders at the Labour Party. From APGA to PDP and now possibly to LP! How many parties could a man join in his lifetime?” Sowore, an Ondo-born pro-democracy activist, wrote on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

At the onset of his political career, Obi was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In the build-up to the 2019 presidential election, he teamed up with the PDP, and was named as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in that year’s general elections. His party came second.