Reacting to the news of Peter Obi's exit from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC) and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, has criticised fellow hopeful, Peter Obi, for dumping a political party for the second time.
Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore
The former Anambra State governor quit the party
“Peter Obi has dumped rogue PDP. He’s reportedly heading to join rogue Labour leaders at the Labour Party. From APGA to PDP and now possibly to LP! How many parties could a man join in his lifetime?” Sowore, an Ondo-born pro-democracy activist, wrote on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
At the onset of his political career, Obi was a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
In the build-up to the 2019 presidential election, he teamed up with the PDP, and was named as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in that year’s general elections. His party came second.
Days before the PDP presidential primaries in respect of the 2023 election, the former Anambra State governor quit the party, with Labour Party being mooted as his next destination.
