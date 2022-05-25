RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

The presidential aspirant has confirmed that he has left the opposition party.

Peter Obi.
Peter Obi.

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has confirmed his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi's confirmation comes amidst reports that he had withdrawn from the race for the PDP presidential ticket.

His withdrawal from the race was contained in a letter written to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, on May 24, 2022.

In the said letter, the presidential aspirant said, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”

Confirming the development, Obi posted the letter on his official Twitter page on Wednesday with the caption, "I have resigned my membership in the Peoples Democratic Party. - PO."

Commenting on Obi's decision, the Director General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and assured that the former Anambra Governor would be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election.

Nurudeen Shotayo

