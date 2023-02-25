Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit
Obi defeated Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit with 30 votes difference.
The Speaker, who cast his vote at about 10.57am couldn't deliver the majority votes in the presidential election for his party's flag-bearer at his Ward 08, Unit 08, Adeniran, Surulere.
The Labour Party candidate ran away winner of the polling unit with a total of 89 votes, While Tinubu trailed Obi in second place with 59 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished a distanced third with a paltry five votes.
Earlier on, Pulse reported that Obi also got the better of the APC candidate at a polling unit in Lagos.
At polling unit O55 Keke Abimbola Street, Ago, Lagos, the former Anambra State governor polled 122 votes to beat Tinubu, who only recorded 9 votes to his name.
