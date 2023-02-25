Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit

The Speaker, who cast his vote at about 10.57am couldn't deliver the majority votes in the presidential election for his party's flag-bearer at his Ward 08, Unit 08, Adeniran, Surulere.

The Labour Party candidate ran away winner of the polling unit with a total of 89 votes, While Tinubu trailed Obi in second place with 59 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished a distanced third with a paltry five votes.

Earlier on, Pulse reported that Obi also got the better of the APC candidate at a polling unit in Lagos.