Peter Obi criticises 114% salary increase for elected politicians

The raise applies to positions including the President, Vice President, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public office holders.

Obi expressed his disapproval through a Twitter thread, highlighting the untimeliness of the salary increment in light of the prevailing economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

With over 130 million people living in poverty, Obi argued that leaders should be prioritising efforts to reduce the cost of governance and alleviate the suffering of citizens.

"I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, Vice President, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

"This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary. We are living in a time when an average Nigerian is struggling with many harsh economic realities, and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty."