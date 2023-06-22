ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi criticises 114% salary increase for elected politicians

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi has called out the 114% salary increase for elected politicians and public office holders.

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The raise applies to positions including the President, Vice President, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public office holders.

Obi expressed his disapproval through a Twitter thread, highlighting the untimeliness of the salary increment in light of the prevailing economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

With over 130 million people living in poverty, Obi argued that leaders should be prioritising efforts to reduce the cost of governance and alleviate the suffering of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, Vice President, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

"This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary. We are living in a time when an average Nigerian is struggling with many harsh economic realities, and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty."

The proposal for the salary boost was announced by the Federal Government through the RMAFC, which defended its decision by stating that the review had considered its impact on the economy and aimed to adjust the remuneration of political, public, and judicial officeholders in the country by 114%.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Peter Obi criticises 114% salary increase for elected politicians

Peter Obi criticises 114% salary increase for elected politicians

President Tinubu arrives venue for Paris Summit

President Tinubu arrives venue for Paris Summit

FG lauds Foundation for remodeling school labs

FG lauds Foundation for remodeling school labs

UN official calls for actions to stop piracy in Gulf of Guinea

UN official calls for actions to stop piracy in Gulf of Guinea

Seadogs take drug abuse campaign to Secondary Schools in Calabar

Seadogs take drug abuse campaign to Secondary Schools in Calabar

Gov Diri tasks BYSIEC on credible, fair LG polls

Gov Diri tasks BYSIEC on credible, fair LG polls

Vice president Shettima advocates creation of Nigeria-UK Bi-National Commission

Vice president Shettima advocates creation of Nigeria-UK Bi-National Commission

NSCDC new commandant seeks support from Emir of Ilorin

NSCDC new commandant seeks support from Emir of Ilorin

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing Senate President election to Akpabio.

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Calls arise for Malami's arrest

Samuel Orotm of Benue state [Authoritative News]

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC