Peter Obi commiserates with Gov Mutfwang on Mangu attacks in Plateau

Obi urged the people of Plateau to pray for the governor for the wherewithal to discharge his duties

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Obi commiserated with Mutfwang during his condolence visit to the governor on Wednesday at the Government House, Jos. He described the killings of more than 200 persons in Plateau as sad, saying that the visit was to show support to the governor in his quest to address the security challenges in the state.

He commended him for his efforts toward finding lasting solutions to the continuous spate of attacks, saying that his efforts were being appreciated by Nigerians. Obi who is also marking his 62nd birthday, said he chose to celebrate it with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu, to share in their pains.

He said that he had a vision of a better Nigeria where indigents would have the opportunity of better welfare and becoming great in future.

I am desperate to see a Nigeria where it works for the poor and they get previleges,” he said.

He urged Plateau people to pray for the governor for the wherewithal to discharge his duties. Obi said he would have deliberations with traditional leaders in the state and also visit IDPs in Mangu Local Government Area.

Responding, Mutfwang thanked him for commiserating with them over the loss, saying that more than 300 lives had been lost which was a national disaster. He said he was determined to end the attacks in the state and expressed regret that it was a distraction to governance.

”I did not become governor to bury lives.

”All we are asking is that this carnage should stop, we came to advance the course of our people,” he said.

He described Obi as an astute politician who redefined politics in Nigeria, saying that he had changed the political landscape in Nigeria. He congratulated him on his 62 birthday and wished him well in his endeavours.

