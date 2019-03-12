Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has been re-elected for a second term in office as he emerged victorious in the 2019 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the March 9 election as he polled a total of 520,433 votes.

His main opponent, Danladi Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 362,735 votes.

Ishaku won in 12 of the state's 16 local government areas while Sani won in the remaining four.

