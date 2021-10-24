RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP wins rescheduled Zango Kataf LG poll in Kaduna

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP also won nine of the 11 councillorship seats while the APC clinched the remaining two seats.

Mr Francis Zimbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s rescheduled chairmanship election in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was rescheduled to Saturday over security concerns.

Declaring the results of the election on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Nuhu Garba, said Zimbo scored 28,771 votes to defeat Mr John Hassan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 19,509 votes.

Mr Francis Zimbo of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,’’ Prof. Garba said.

NAN reports that PDP also won nine of the 11 councillorship seats while the APC clinched the remaining two seats.

