PDP wins Bugudu west state assembly constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC in Zamfara on Monday declared the candidate of PDP in Bungudu West State Assembly Constituency election, Bello Bashiru, as winner.

Alhassan said the candidate of APC, Nasiru Bello, scored 14,351 and his opponent from the PDP Bello Bashiru got 25,678 votes.

According to him, the total valid votes stand as 40,434, rejected votes were 852, and the total votes cast remains 41,286

Alhassan said Bello Bashiru of PDP, having met the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, was declared as winner and returned elected.

