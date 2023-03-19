PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers
INEC on Sunday declared Mr Kagbang Ofiks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Andoni State Constituency in Rivers in the March 18 House of Assembly election.
Akhibe noted that Ofiks was returned winner having satisfied the requirements of the law.
Ofiks, a grassroots mobiliser had held various political positions beginning from 2008 when he was appointed Secretary of the Andoni Local Government Council.
He was appointed Caretaker Chairman of the council in 2018 and was until the March 18 election the State Organising Secretary of the PDP.
